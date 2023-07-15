trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635846
National Highway-52 connecting Punjab to Haryana closed due to road breakage

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Punjab Haryana NH-52 Closed: Due to the heavy rains of Monsoon 2023, big news has come to the fore amidst the floods in Punjab. The National Highway-52 connecting Punjab with Haryana has been closed for the last 72 days. The highway has been closed due to breach of road due to flood of Ghaggar river.
