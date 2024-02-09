trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719657
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam wins in Pakistan Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Counting of votes continues for the new government in Pakistan today. Nawaz Sharif wins from Mansehra seat. On the other hand, daughter Maryam also won from her seat.

