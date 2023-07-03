trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630311
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Along With Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Pay Homage To Yashwantrao Chavan

Jul 03, 2023
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar along with Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan reached Karad on July 3. The leaders reached Karad to pay homage at Preeti-Sangam, the memorial of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan. Along with NCP supporters, a huge crowd gathered to pay homage.
