NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Steps Down as Party President

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as the party president. At a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar declared his decision which was opposed by NCP workers and leaders.