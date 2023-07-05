trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631074
NCP Crisis Live Updates: Ajit Vs Sharad, Who Has More MLAs?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
NCP Crisis Live Updates: Ajit Pawar faction has suffered a major setback before Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's show of strength. A meeting of the Ajit Pawar camp is going to be held in Bandra in a short while.
