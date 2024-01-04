trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705938
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Jitendra Awhad Controversial Statement: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has made a controversial comment on Lord Ram and said, 'Ram was not a vegetarian'. BJP has demanded an FIR against this comment. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

All Videos

AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon8:47
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon8:28
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Play Icon7:24
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Play Icon7:8
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya
Play Icon0:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya

Trending Videos

AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
play icon8:47
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
play icon8:28
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
play icon7:24
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
play icon7:8
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya
play icon0:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya
jitendra awhad controversial statement,jitendra awhad controversial statement on lord ram,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Jitendra Awhad,jitendra awhad news,jitendra awhad latest news,jitendra avhad controversial statement,jitendra awhad statement,ncp mla jitendra awhad,jitendra awhad speech,jitendra awhad latest video,Controversial Statement,jitendra awhad ncp,ncp leader jitendra awhad,Zee News,trending news,Breaking News,Hindi News,breaking,