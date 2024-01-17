trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710703
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar denied regarding the issue of life. When the leader of Sharad group was asked about this in the episode of Zee News' special presentation Taal Thok Ke, he gave such an answer.

