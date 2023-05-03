NewsVideos
NCP leader Supriya Sule tries to persuade Sharad Pawar through FB LIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Protests continue after Sharad Pawar's resignation. NCP leader Sharad Pawar has also tried to persuade Sharad Pawar through a Facebook Live.

Sharad Pawar Resignation: Who will be the next president after Sharad Pawar's resignation?
12:11
Sharad Pawar Resignation: Who will be the next president after Sharad Pawar's resignation?
Prime Minister to conduct three rallies in Karnataka today, know full details
2:5
Prime Minister to conduct three rallies in Karnataka today, know full details
Owaisi raised questions on Karnataka's manifesto, said- 'Congress forgot the promise to build Babri Masjid'
12:45
Owaisi raised questions on Karnataka's manifesto, said- 'Congress forgot the promise to build Babri Masjid'
Punjab's former CM Beant Singh's convict got no relief from Supreme Court
0:44
Punjab's former CM Beant Singh's convict got no relief from Supreme Court
Mamata Banerjee made huge allegation on PM Modi,says,'Government has done nothing in 10 years'
1:23
Mamata Banerjee made huge allegation on PM Modi,says,'Government has done nothing in 10 years'

