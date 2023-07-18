trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637215
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDA Meeting: Modi's plan heavy on Opposition 'India'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
NDA Meeting vs Opposition Alliance: After the meeting of all the parties of the opposition alliance, a meeting of the NDA was also held in which many important decisions were taken. After the meeting, PM Modi addressed all the leaders of the NDA. He said that NDA is the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi said that NDA is dedicated to the country. The ideology of NDA is to develop the country.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
play icon2:30
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
play icon31:46
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
play icon8:8
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
play icon11:25
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
play icon2:30
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
play icon31:46
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
play icon8:8
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
play icon11:25
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
NDA meeting,nda delhi meeting live updates,Opposition alliance,nda vs opposition meeting,delhi nda meeting,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech live,pm modi speech latest,PM Modi Live,nda meeting in delhi,pm modi speech in nda leaders meeting,pm modi in nda meeting,PM Modi Live speech,PM Modi news,pm modi speech live today,nda meeting delhi,Narendra Modi,pm modi in nda meet,nda meeting 2023,