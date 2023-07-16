trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636193
NDA vs PDA: In 2024, NDA will enter the 'battle' with old political parties, PM Modi will win the fort of 24!

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
BJP is once again gearing up to win the 2024 elections. Many old fellow political parties have returned to the NDA. After meeting Amit Shah, OP Rajbhar has again joined hands with NDA. At the same time, the opposition parties are also making full preparations to defeat the BJP. While NDA meeting is going to be held in Delhi on 18th July, a meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bengaluru on 18th July itself.
