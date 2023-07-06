trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631500
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on July 06. Notably, NCP founder Sharad Pawar left from his residence in Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
