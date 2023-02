videoDetails

NDRF rescue team receives applauds at Adana airport while returning from Turkey

| Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

NDRF rescue team returning from quake-hit Turkey. The rescue team were warmly welcomed at Adana Airport. India had launched ‘Operation Dost’ as the quake shook Turkey. Indian Army supporting Turkey, and Syria during a hard time. India also provided life-saving humanitarian Medical Assistance.