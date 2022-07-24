Neeraj Chopra on World C’ships silver: 'I did not give up hope till the end'

Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal. Hear what Neeraj Chopra said in a conversation with Zee News about the victory?

