Neeraj Chopra on World C’ships silver: 'I did not give up hope till the end'
Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal. Hear what Neeraj Chopra said in a conversation with Zee News about the victory?
