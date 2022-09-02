NewsVideos

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi arrive to say goodbye to ‘Ganpati Bappa’

As Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan said goodbye to ‘Ganpati Bappa’, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi graced the ‘Visarjan’ ceremony in Mumbai. Both donned simple yet elegant ethnic clothes. The happy couple posed for the cameras.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
