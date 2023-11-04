trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683879
Nepal Earthquake update: 73 people died in Nepal due to earthquake, relief work continues

|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Delhi NCR Earthquake: The earthquake that occurred last night in Nepal has created an uproar.. 73 people have died in Nepal due to the earthquake.. A large number of people have been injured.. The earthquake that occurred in Nepal last night was 6.5, Due to which a large number of houses have collapsed... due to which the death toll can increase rapidly... After the earthquake, the administration is busy in relief and rescue work... the injured are being taken to the hospital by ambulance. Meanwhile, earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was felt in Delhi-NCR. Earthquake tremors were felt in many states including UP.
