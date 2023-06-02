NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nepal PM Offers Prayers At The Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” on June 2 offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, hours after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit.

