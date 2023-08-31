trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655845
Nepal: ‘Water bike’ attracts tourists in ancient city of Bhaktapur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Water cycling introduced in the Na Pukhu pond on the way to Bhaktapur Durbar Square is attracting more tourists to get a new experience of pedalling over the water. One of the tourists, Rojin Lama along with his beloved pedalled around the pond built in the 18th century which came as a new experience for him.
