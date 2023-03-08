videoDetails

Nepali Embassy celebrates Holi, International Women's Day in Delhi

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Nepali Embassy celebrates Holi, International Women’s Day in Delhi | Zee News English Nepal Embassy in India celebrated Holi and International Women’s Day in New Delhi. Holi celebrations at the Nepali embassy were marked with various dance performances. Nepali Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma on the occasion said, “I am very happy to organize this kind of program in the Nepal Embassy here. Many people, including diplomats, have attended this program and are enjoying it.”