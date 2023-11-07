trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685511
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
At present no one has the answer to the question of when and how the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip will stop. Despite several attempts by America, Israel has rejected the appeal for a temporary ceasefire. Netanyahu has said that there will be no ceasefire until the hostages are not released. Meanwhile, demonstrations are taking place in different cities to free the hostages.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
Play Icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Play Icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
Play Icon2:53
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Play Icon5:0
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
Play Icon2:16
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
play icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
play icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
play icon2:53
Demonstration Of Israel's Artillery Unit, Poised To Fire Rounds Into Gaza Hideouts Of Hamas
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
play icon5:0
'Becoming Graveyard' UN Chief António Guterres Raises Concerns Over Killing Of Children In Gaza
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
play icon2:16
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice
israel palestine war,Israel Hamas War,PM Modi,israel palestine conflict,Israel Palestine,Narendra Modi,Israel Gaza,Israel Hamas War Update,israel palestine tensions,israel palestine news,pm modi on israel,palestine and israel,pm modi on israel war,israel vs palestine,modi on israel,hamas israel war,pm modi on israel hamas war,Israel attack,israel latest news,israel war modi,Modi in Israel,gaza under attack,america on hamas,Muslim countries,Iran,