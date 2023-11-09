trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685957
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: The countdown for Hamas has started. The Israeli army has completely surrounded the terrorist stronghold in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is now preparing to deliver the final blow to avenge the October 7 attack. Seeing death near, the terrorists have come to their knees and are pleading to save their lives, but Netanyahu has made it clear that there will be no mercy on Hamas.
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?

