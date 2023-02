videoDetails

Netflix Networking Party: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rana Daggubati And Others Grace Event

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

It was a starry night at the Netlfix Networking party with B-Town celebs dazzling the event with they stylish best appearances. Celebtities such as Aamir Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Konkana Sen Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shefali Shah and others were seen at the event.