trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709642
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress', says Milind Deora

|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi was just starting the Nyay Yatra with senior Congress leaders. At the same time, senior Congress leader Milind Deora announced to leave the Congress and joined Shinde Gut's Shiv Sena. Even before this, many big leaders of Congress have left Congress on special occasions. The question is whether Congress is traveling with INDIA alliance to defeat Modi in the 2024 general elections.

All Videos

Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
Play Icon25:30
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
Play Icon42:31
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
'We understand your pain, will bring back peace...', says Rahul Gandhi to people of Manipur
Play Icon11:27
'We understand your pain, will bring back peace...', says Rahul Gandhi to people of Manipur
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Play Icon3:21
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
Play Icon4:49
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
play icon25:30
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
play icon42:31
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
'We understand your pain, will bring back peace...', says Rahul Gandhi to people of Manipur
play icon11:27
'We understand your pain, will bring back peace...', says Rahul Gandhi to people of Manipur
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
play icon3:21
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
play icon4:49
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
Milind Deora,milind deora resigns,milind deora congress,milind deora news,congress leader milind deora,milind deora latest news,milind deora resigned from congress,milind deora quits congress,milind deora resigns from mumbai congress chief post,milind deora resignation news,milind deora resigns as mumbai congress president,milind deora resignation,milind deora congress party,Milind Deora will join Shiv Sena Shinde,Breaking News,Deshhit,Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,