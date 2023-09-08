trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659343
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Delhi: Union Minister Prahlad Patel receives President of European Council Charles Michel for G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Union Minister Prahlad Patel received President of the European Council Charles Michel who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit. Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan is all set to host the delegates coming for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 09-10.
Follow Us

All Videos

Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
play icon1:7
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
play icon1:41
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami

Trending Videos

Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
play icon1:7
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
play icon1:41
G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami