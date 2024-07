videoDetails

New Dress Code for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Priests, Mobiles Banned

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Priests have been banned from carrying mobile phones in Ram Mandir. Let us tell you that mobile phones cannot be taken to Ram Mandir. Along with this, a special dress code has also been implemented for Ramlala's priests. In which the priests will wear chaubandi, dhoti and safa. 26 priests will serve in different shifts.