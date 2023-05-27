NewsVideos
New Parliament: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav targets Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
A day before the inauguration of the new Parliament, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that there was no need for a new Parliament, changes could be made in the old Parliament itself. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav said that the opposition needs respect, the opposition has an important role in a democracy. Tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House of the country. 20 opposition parties have refused to attend the program demanding the President to inaugurate the Parliament.

