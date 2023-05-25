NewsVideos
New Parliament Building matter reaches SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: The matter of inauguration of the new Parliament Building has reached the Supreme Court (SC). The petitioner has demanded the President to inaugurate the new Parliament House.

