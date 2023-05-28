NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Parliament Building: PM Modi bows down, does 'Sashtanga Dandavat Pranam' in front of 'Sengol'

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
PM Modi bows down to mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

All Videos

Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!

Trending Videos

9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
national news,