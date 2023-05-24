NewsVideos
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
There is an uproar over the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi surrounded PM Modi and said, 'PM Modi should not inaugurate the Parliament'

Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
3:4
Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
2:31
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
6:44
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray
1:30
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'
2:40
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'

