NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Parliament Inauguration: Historic day for country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: Today is a historic day for the country. History will be created today. Today the country will get a new parliament. Today the country will get a new parliament building. PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament House to the country in a grand program.

All Videos

New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
8:51
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration

Trending Videos

8:51
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
संसद भवन का उद्घाटन,संसद भवन,नई संसद,singol,sengol meaning,sengol,sansad bhavan,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Parliament of India,parliament Inauguration,Parliament building,Nitin Gadkari,new sansad bhavan,new parliament inauguration date,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament house new delhi,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new Parliament building,New Parliament,Lok Sabha,Draupadi Murmu,Central Vista,