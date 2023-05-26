NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Parliament Inauguration matter reaches Supreme Court, petition on not inviting President

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:23 AM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: The case of the new parliament building seems to be holding the tool. Now this matter has reached the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed for not inviting the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. It is written in this petition that this decision is against the constitutional values. At the same time, about 20 parties are protesting against the program of inauguration of the new parliament.

All Videos

US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Trending Videos

0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,new parliament building india inauguration,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building inauguration boycott,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament inauguration live,new parliament inauguration controversy,new parliament controversy,supreme court new parliament building,new parliament supreme court,sc on newparliament,