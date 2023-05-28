NewsVideos
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
India has got a new Parliament building today. PM Modi has inaugurated the Parliament today. But Lalu Yadav's party RJD has compared the new parliament building to a coffin. So there the arrows of opposition have been released from the Congress side.

