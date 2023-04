videoDetails

New revelation in the murder of Atique Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Shooter Sunny, accused of Atiq-Ashraf murder, has made a big disclosure in the interrogation. Shooter Sunny has told that the weapons were met from the contacts of Gogi gang and there was a plan to commit murder in the court.