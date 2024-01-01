trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705000
New Year 2024: China's Beijing Plays National Anthem As Troops March, Raise Flag | Tiananmen Square

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
China held its national flag-raising ceremony in Beijing on Monday (January 1) to welcome 2024. The national anthem played as a large crowd of spectators watched soldiers march into Tiananmen Square and raise the Chinese flag.

Amit Shah calls high-level meeting on Jammu & Kashmir-Sources
Amit Shah calls high-level meeting on Jammu & Kashmir-Sources
New Year 2024: Night Skies Across UAE Lit Up As People Gathered At Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa
New Year 2024: Night Skies Across UAE Lit Up As People Gathered At Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa
7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, tsunami alert issued
7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, tsunami alert issued
New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?

