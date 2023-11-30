trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693810
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra Reveals His Plans For Indian Premier League | IPL 2024 Auction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
New Zealand's rising all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said that he picked up cricket naturally because of his father's love for it. Ravindra emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties.
