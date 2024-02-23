trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724002
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
TOP 50 News: Sharad Pawar's party has got a new election symbol. Election Commission has given Tuatari symbol to Sharad Pawar's party. Sharad Pawar's party posted on social media that it is preparing to sound the bugle to shake the throne of Delhi.

