NHAI makes huge announcement on FasTag, to end soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
NHAI has made huge announcement on Fastag. According to National Highway Authority of India, Fastags with incomplete KYC will be canceled after January 31. Know the complete news in this report.

