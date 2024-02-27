trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725493
NIA conducts big Raid in Punjab & Rajasthan

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Strong action has been taken in the Khalistani-gangster nexus case. In fact, in this connection, NIA has conducted raids in Punjab and Rajasthan. These raids have been conducted at 14 places in Punjab and 2 places in Rajasthan.

