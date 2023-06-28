NewsVideos
NIA founds important evidence in Karnataka BJP Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Praveen Nettaru Case: Important evidence has been found in the NIA raid in the Karnataka BJP youth leader Praveen Netaru murder case. In this raid, important evidence has been found from the hideouts of the absconding accused. All the three absconding accused are members of PFI.

