NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Ghaziabad Conversion Case A shocking case has come to light from Ghaziabad in UP. Conversion is being done in Ghaziabad through a gaming app, in which efforts are being made to convert children by trapping them in the game. There has been a big disclosure regarding this and doubts are being raised about the Pakistan connection of the accused.

