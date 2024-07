videoDetails

Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh record highs

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Share Market Budget 2024: A huge rise was seen in the Sensex today. A rise of about 622 points was seen in the Sensex today. So, an increase of about 186 points was recorded in Nifty also. What did Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi say on today's news?