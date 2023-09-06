trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658598
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in India for G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in New Delhi on September 05. The Nigerian President has arrived in India for the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit.
