trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661420
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nipah Back Again In Kerala's? Govt Issues Alert After Two 'Unnatural' Death In Kozhikode

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
The Nipah alert in Kerala's Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths were reported due to fever has brought back panic and grim memories of the earlier outbreaks that claimed several lives
Follow Us

All Videos

Bill Gates hailed PM Modi for his leadership of G20 and his ‘groundbreaking’ consensus on DPI
play icon1:46
Bill Gates hailed PM Modi for his leadership of G20 and his ‘groundbreaking’ consensus on DPI
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
play icon1:54
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
play icon3:26
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'

Trending Videos

Bill Gates hailed PM Modi for his leadership of G20 and his ‘groundbreaking’ consensus on DPI
play icon1:46
Bill Gates hailed PM Modi for his leadership of G20 and his ‘groundbreaking’ consensus on DPI
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
play icon1:54
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
play icon3:26
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'