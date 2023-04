videoDetails

Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Anti-India Agenda in Washington,says, 'Muslims of India are progressing'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

In Washington, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a big statement while making a scathing attack on the anti-India agenda and said, 'Indian Muslims are progressing'. While minorities are being oppressed in Pakistan. Know in detail in this report what Sitharaman said.