NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the opposition for staying away from the meeting of Chief Ministers of 8 states. He said that development works are discussed in the NITI Aayog meeting, these people do not care about the public.

