Nitish Kumar attacks Congress - Congress doesn't care about anyone

| Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: Made to compete with BJP in Lok Sabha elections There has been a rift in the India alliance.. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has targeted Congress, the main party of the India alliance.. He said that no work is being done in the India alliance, Congress is contesting in the assembly elections to be held in 5 states. Is busy... Nitish said that everyone is trying together to take the Congress party forward, but it does not seem that anyone cares.Earlier news came that former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has decided to contest elections on 65 out of 80 seats of UP..He said that if If India alliance is formed in the state, SP will contest 65 out of total 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and will leave 15 seats for the alliance partners.