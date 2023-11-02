trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683264
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar attacks Congress - Congress doesn't care about anyone

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: Made to compete with BJP in Lok Sabha elections There has been a rift in the India alliance.. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has targeted Congress, the main party of the India alliance.. He said that no work is being done in the India alliance, Congress is contesting in the assembly elections to be held in 5 states. Is busy... Nitish said that everyone is trying together to take the Congress party forward, but it does not seem that anyone cares.Earlier news came that former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has decided to contest elections on 65 out of 80 seats of UP..He said that if If India alliance is formed in the state, SP will contest 65 out of total 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and will leave 15 seats for the alliance partners.
Follow Us

All Videos

Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
Play Icon2:54
Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
Play Icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon8:11
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Play Icon3:48
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
Play Icon4:39
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP

Trending Videos

Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
play icon2:54
Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
play icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon8:11
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
play icon3:48
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
play icon4:39
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
lok sabha chunav 2024,nitish kumar statement,Nitish kumar news,India Alliance,Nitish kumar news,india alliance related nitish kumar statement,Nitish Kumar,Congress,Nitish kumar attack on Congress,India Alliance,Nitish kumar on INDIA alliance lok sabha election 2024,Lok Sabha,election 2024 exit poll,lok sabha election process,lok sabha election samajwadi party,Samajwadi Party,samajwadi party up news,samajwadi party up election,Uttar Pradesh Election,uttar pradesh election samajwadi party,election in up,election in up 2023,samajwadi party seats,