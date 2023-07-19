trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637334
NITISH KUMAR BREAKING: Big news on the alliance of opposition parties, Nitish is angry with the increasing activism of Congress

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
NITISH KUMAR BREAKING: Big news is coming on the alliance of opposition parties, citing sources that Nitish Kumar is angry with the growing activism of Congress in the alliance. Let us tell you that the initiative to unite the opposition was taken by Nitish Kumar, but Nitish Kumar is angry for not getting preference in the opposition meeting held in Bengaluru.
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
play icon9:16
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
play icon0:52
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:47
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
play icon0:39
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
play icon1:49
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
