Nitish Kumar Breaking: Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting with India Alliance

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Nitish kumar Breaking: India Alliance has received Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting. Nitish Kumar said that I do not want anything. I want the opposition to be united. I went to the meeting of India Alliance due to ill health.
