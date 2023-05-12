NewsVideos
Nitish Kumar extends Sharad Pawar's name for the post of PM, says sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has played a big bet. Nitish has forwarded the name of Sharad Pawar for the post of PM.

All Videos

Sachin Pilot holds Padayatra for second day in Jaipur, attacks Ashok Gehlot
4:45
Sachin Pilot holds Padayatra for second day in Jaipur, attacks Ashok Gehlot
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals sweeps KKR to register easy win; climb to 3rd spot in points table
2:24
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals sweeps KKR to register easy win; climb to 3rd spot in points table
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet Members Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ Movie In Lok Bhawan
1:30
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet Members Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ Movie In Lok Bhawan
Massive fire broke out in a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Katni
1:29
Massive fire broke out in a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Katni
Major action of Pakistan Army, Core Commander of Lahore removed
4:43
Major action of Pakistan Army, Core Commander of Lahore removed

