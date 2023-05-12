हिन्दी
News
Nitish Kumar extends Sharad Pawar's name for the post of PM, says sources
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has played a big bet. Nitish has forwarded the name of Sharad Pawar for the post of PM.
Lok Sabha Election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 nitish kumar,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar lok sabha speaker,nitish kumar lok sabha,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar nitish kumar,sharad pawar nitish kumar meeting,sharad pawar 2024 lok sabha elections,2024 Lok Sabha election,2024 lok sabha election prediction,pm position,pm position lok sabha elections,bihar cm news,bihar cm news live,bihar cm nitish kumar latest news,Election 2024,Lok Sabha,Lok Sabha polls 2024,