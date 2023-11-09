trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685960
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar Sex remark: What is whole matter?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Nitish Kumar is facing strong opposition inside and outside the Bihar Assembly regarding women. Nitish Kumar has also apologized for the statement. NCW i.e. National Commission for Women has issued a notice to CM Nitish Kumar. In the notice, NCW has asked for an apology from Nitish Kumar. Watch the debate on Nitish's adult speech in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Play Icon8:32
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
Play Icon45:21
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Play Icon31:21
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
Play Icon5:21
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
Play Icon4:57
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
play icon8:32
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
play icon45:21
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
play icon31:21
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
play icon5:21
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
play icon4:57
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
rabri devi news,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar speech on sex,nitish kumar sex,nitish kumar on sex education,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar video,nitish kumar viral speech,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar speech latest,nitish kumar on boys,nitish kumar today speech,nitish kumar population control,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex video,nitish kumar sex controversy,nitish sex speech,