Nitish Kumar to not attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Nitish Kumar is not going to attend Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra on 30th January. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi is going to hold Yatra in Bihar's Purnia.

